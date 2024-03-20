Fentanyl found on a bus chartered by a Colorado school district

A Pueblo school district says fentanyl was found on a bus they chartered for a 4th grade field trip. It happened earlier this month and the school district was Pueblo School District 60.

The bus was chartered from a private company, not a school bus. A CBS television station in Colorado Springs reported that it was a Ramblin Express bus.

The driver found the pills while cleaning the bus after the field trip and called police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers found more than 60 pills, which later tested positive as fentanyl.

The school district notified parents and urged them to talk to their children to make sure they didn't pick up any of those pills.

In recent years Colorado's rate of drug overdose deaths has nearly doubled and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says that has been fueled in a large part by fentanyl use.