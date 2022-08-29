Watch CBS News
Colorado drug overdose deaths nearly double over last 4 years

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's rate of drug overdose deaths has nearly doubled over the last 4 years, fueled mainly by fentanyl. That's according to newly finalized data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

At least 1,881 Coloradans died from drug overdoses in 2021. 

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill designed to curb the exponentially rising death toll. The bill includes harsher penalties for people dealing fentanyl.

The bill also includes more funding for harm reduction strategies like overdose reversal medication, fentanyl testing strips, and addiction treatment assistance.

