Felon gives up when his stolen car runs out of gas

Ignoring a stranded driver's request not to call police, a truck driver called 9-1-1 anyhow to report the stranded motorist on Interstate 25 early Friday morning.

The call resulted in the arrest of Wesley Adam Braden, a 31-year-old ex-convict with several active warrants for his arrest.

"We believe his car ran out of gas," Pueblo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Gayle Perez told CBS4.

Braden tried to drove away in the 2008 Infiniti G35 when PCSO deputies arrived, but only managed to travel a short distance before deputies pulled him over.

Braden gave up and was taken into custody.

The arrest occurred at 3 a.m. near Stem Beach, an unincorporated community south of Pueblo at Exit 91.

The car was determined stolen out of Colorado Springs, according to PCSO's press release about the incident. A loaded handgun was found inside.

Braden himself had active warrants out of Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, including one for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Wesley Adam Braden Pueblo County Sheriff's Office/Twitter

As Braden was being booked, a new warrant was filed by detectives with the Fountain Police Department. Braden, it was learned, had fired a weapon and committed an armed robbery prior to stealing the car and running out of gas.

Fountain PD's Lisa Schneider told CBS4 that the victim in that robbery identified Braden as the suspect. Braden was gone by the time officers arrived.

Braden was jailed on new charges - including auto theft, possession of a weapon by a previous felony offender, and a protection order violation - in addition to the existing warrants. He was scheduled to appear before a judge for advisement Saturday afternoon.

A search of online public records indicates Braden was previously in the Colorado Department of Corrections following felony menacing convictions in Colorado Springs and Denver in 2015 and 2017.



11/18/22

----mug saved in Friday Share.

MORE from Perez: Suspect's stolen car ran out of gas.

@1:09p: Pueblo County SO tweet links to:

https://www.pueblosheriff.com/DocumentCenter/View/2219/Man-arrested?bidId=

News Release

For Immediate Release

Contact: Gayle Perez 719 924 5471

Deputies Arrest Man in Stolen Vehicle; Find He's Wanted on Felony Warrants

Pueblo, CO: Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies, responding to a report of a stranded motorist on

Interstate 25 south of Pueblo early this morning, arrested a Colorado Springs man in a stolen vehicle

and wanted on several felony warrants, including attempted homicide.

Deputies responded to the area of Stem Beach at about 3 a.m. after Colorado State Patrol received a

call from a truck driver of a motorist who was stranded on the side of the road. The truck driver reported

the man, later identified as Wesley Adam Braden, 31, told him he did not want law enforcement called

to assist him. The truck driver ignored Braden's request and called CSP.

Deputies were dispatched and responded on the call. As deputies arrived in the area, Braden drove

away in a 2008 Infiniti G35, but went only a short distance before deputies initiated a traffic stop and

got him stopped. Deputies learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. Deputies

also learned Braden was wanted on several felony warrants out of Colorado Springs. During a search

of the vehicle, deputies also found a loaded handgun.

Braden was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested on the warrants and new charges of

second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a

protection order violation. While deputies were booking Braden into the Pueblo County Jail, they

learned another felony warrant had just been issued out of Fountain for Braden for armed robbery and

domestic violence.

Braden has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail on the new charges and the outstanding warrants.

"I want to commend the deputies for their great work in taking this man, who was wanted on some

serious felony warrants for multiple crimes, into custody and off the streets," said Pueblo County

Sheriff David J. Lucero.

###

cocourts

Wesley Adam Braden, 6/5/91

open warrants

2022, Fountain PD......Aggravated Robbery w/ Intent to Kill/Maim/Wound w/ Weapon (F3), 1st Degree Burglary, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Felony Menacing w/ Weapon, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Theft, Criminal Mischief. No-bond warrant issued 11/18/22.

2022, Colo Sprgs PD......2nd Degree Att'd Murder (F3), 1st Degree Assault-Deadly Weapon, 4 Violence Crime sentence enhancers.

2022, Woodland Park PD.....Harassment and Violation of Protection Order.

2022, CSP Colo Sprgs......Failure To Appear on a couple traffics.

----was sentenced to 3yrs DOC in a 2015 Colorado Springs felony menacing case, and 2yrs DOC in a 2017 Denver PD felony menacing case.

Lisa M. Schneider

Media Relations Officer

Fountain Police Department

Office: 719-382-6928

Cell: 719-229-2970

lschneider@fountainpd.com

There was an incident last night in Fountain, call about a disturbance. He was identified by the victim. Braden was not on scene when officers arrived. Vehicle was not stolen out of Fountain's jurisdiction.

