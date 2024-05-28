"Feel It All" to premiere in mountain communities focusing on mental health in Colorado

If you haven't seen CBS News Colorado's story with Drew Petersen, start there. Once you understand just how valuable his point of view and willingness to tackle very real issues with mental health and support in our mountain communities, you can understand the excitement to share that Petersen's new film, "Feel It All," is having its world premiere Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Summit High School, free of charge.

Drew Petersen

The mission statement from the invite is as follows: "The mission of Feel It All is nothing short of powerful, lasting cultural change of breaking down the stigma around mental health and suicide in order to create a culture that honors and prioritizes mental health in order to save lives and help us thrive as individuals, communities, and as a society."

The film includes ski clips and parts of Petersen's Leadville 100 race, as a way to include topics relative to Colorado audiences while broaching tough subjects that need more attention.

"If we just jump to, 'Hey, you want to have a conversation about suicide?'... because guess what? That doesn't work very well," Petersen said, laughing. "But when we have this in common, it can bring a community together."

If you can't make the first showing, it will also show in Crested Butte on Friday, 5:30-9 p.m. If you can't make either event, the film will be on YouTube later in the summer free to stream.

Keep up to date with the latest release info on Petersen's Instagram @drewpeterski.