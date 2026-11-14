Federal authorities searching for Colorado man who fled during child sexual assault trial

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has established a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who cut off his ankle monitor and left the state while on trial for sexually assaulting a disabled teenager.

Sixty-two-year-old Jose Del Carmin Garcia Martinez was last seen in Wyoming and Utah, according to the FBI. Martinez, according to the agency's Denver office, is a dual citizen of Spain and Colombia and may have traveled to Colombia.

Jose Del Carmen Garcia Martinez is described as 5-foot-8 in height, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black-and-gray hair. He speaks mostly Spanish. Federal authorities believe he may have fled the country to avoid prosecution in Colorado on child sexual assault charges. In his absence, an Arapahoe County jury convicted him of those charges in March.

Martinez was arrested in August of 2025 on the same day that he was allegedly caught fondling a 15-year-old girl. The girl's grandmother witnessed the incident and told police Martinez assaulted the girl as she stood partially naked in a Centennial home's bedroom closet.

Martinez was the girl's stepfather at the time, according to a press release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The girl told investigators a similar incident had occurred two years earlier.

Martinez paid a $50,000 bond and was released from jail two days after his arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges two months later. A jury trial began in March of this year; Martinez attended the first two days, then went absent.

He was not present days later when the jury read its verdict. Martinez was convicted on three felony counts.

"This verdict reflects the jury's clear recognition of the devastating abuse of trust inflicted on a vulnerable child," 18th Judicial Deputy District Attorney Tory Reavis stated in a press release issued at the trial's conclusion. "The defendant's decision to flee during trial only underscores his disregard for the law and for the victim he harmed."

Per the FBI, Martinez left the state on a Harley Davidson motorcycle with Colorado license plate 'DEXD78.' A federal fugitive warrant was issued for his arrest - this time, without the ability to bond out. And with an additional felony for fleeing.

Aside from Colorado, Spain and Colombia, Martinez has ties to Utah and Vancouver, Canada, according to the FBI.

A very similar case recently concluded in neighboring Douglas County. Forty-two-year-old Jorge Alberto Campos also fled the state in March before his scheduled sentencing. He was convicted by a jury of molesting his girlfriend's daughter in their Castle Rock home from 2021 to 2023. The girl was 11 years old when the assaults began, according to prosecutors.

Campos was caught by federal authorities in New Mexico while on a bus traveling toward the Mexico border. He was sentenced in May to 100 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.