FBI opens inquiry into 6 Democrats appearing in video that urged defying illegal orders, lawmakers say

Washington — The FBI has opened an inquiry into six Democratic members of Congress whom President Trump accused of "seditious behavior," according to several lawmakers.

The group appeared in a video last week that called on service members and members of the intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders."

In a statement Tuesday, four House members said the FBI contacted the House and Senate sergeant at arms to arrange interviews with the lawmakers.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Tuesday that the FBI's counterterrorism division notified the lawmakers on Monday night that "they are opening what appears to be an inquiry against the six of us."

The group of lawmakers included Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

At an event in her home state on Tuesday, Slotkin called the move a "scare tactic" by Mr. Trump.

"To be honest, the president's reaction and the use of the FBI against us is exactly why we made the video," she said. "He believes in using the federal government against his perceived adversaries, and he's not afraid to use the arms of the government against people he disagrees with. He does not believe the law applies to him … which is exactly why we made the video, to give people some assurance that they weren't alone as they watch this stuff unfold."

The four House members said Mr. Trump is "using the FBI as a tool to intimidate and harass members of Congress" and said they "will not be bullied."

"No amount of intimidation or harassment will ever stop us from doing our jobs and honoring our Constitution," they said."

On Monday, the Pentagon said it is conducting a review of misconduct allegations against Kelly, a former U.S. Navy captain, to determine whether he should be recalled to active duty to face court-martial proceedings over his involvement in the video.