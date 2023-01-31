Watch CBS News
FBI searches for new information in cold case after Avery Whiteskunk's body found in 2004

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The FBI is asking for help solving a murder case that dates back nearly 20 years. Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing Jan. 31, 2004.

avery-whiteskunk.jpg
Avery Whiteskunk FBI

That March, Whiteskunk's body was found on the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe's Reservation. The reservation is in southwest Colorado, southeast Utah and northwest New Mexico. 

The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the 61-year-old's murderer. 

