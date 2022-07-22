'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash

Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died.

The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash.

"Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."

The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to let them know. His ex-wife, 48-year-old Sandra, and his two children, 17-year-old Ian Kirby and 13-year-old Amanda Kirby, were believed to be on board.

The children visited his home for a time a few weeks ago.

"Ian just got his learner's permit this year and was driving. When he came out to visit with me, weekends I had him, I would take him out and drive and get him a little bit further along so where he could get his driver's license."

Amanda was a sweet girl going into the 8th grade. She hoped to be playing clarinet this year. Ian played trumpet in the band. He was headed into his senior year in high school.

"Very good kids. Lovable, go out of their way to help anybody as much as they can." They loved each other said their father. "I looked out for both of them as much as I could."

Joe knew his ex-wife and the children were headed out west to Utah and Colorado. He didn't know they'd be taking a sightseeing plane trip. The NTSB says the plane was being flown by Bluebird Aviation. The pilot has yet to be identified.

The investigation is just getting underway. There's no indication what may have caused the plane to go down. Flight data shows it slowed as it turned in Lefthand Canyon, then turned back and crashed.

Joe isn't placing blame.

"I would just like to know what happened and just go from there." He had words of thanks to emergency workers. "We appreciate all the responders that had come out take care of my family, and the pilot to make sure that they were taken care of the best way that they could."

His shock and heartbreak are just beginning. "Very proud of them. As I said they loved everybody that they came in contact with. I don't think they hated anybody."