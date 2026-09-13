Head-on crash in Northern Colorado leaves one person dead, another injured

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash overnight in Northern Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol says the crash took place around 12:29 a.m. on Weld County Road 100, east of Wellington. A 37-year-old woman from Fort Collins was reportedly driving east along the road when she crossed into the westbound lane. Troopers say she struck a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 43-year-old woman from Nunn head on, then the Outback rotated and slid partially off the road before it caught on fire.

The Wrangler went off the road and rolled onto its roof before striking a fence. CSP says the driver of the Wrangler was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Outback was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say her name will be released by the Weld County Coroner's Office once her next-of-kin have been notified.

Investigators closed the road while they worked at the scene, but it has since reopened. The CSP encouraged anyone with information on the crash who has not spoken to investigators to contact CSP Dispatch at (970) 239-4501. Reference case number VC260334.