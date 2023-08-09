Farmers' Almanac says get ready for cold winter in Colorado

Summer is still in full swing, but before you know it we will be trading flip flops for snow boots!



So, what does the winter outlook look like? The popular outlook has been predicting the weather for well over a century and this year is no different. For the 2024 winter season, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder winter with average snowfall for Colorado.

Just how cold and snowy will it be this winter? According to the Farmer's Almanac you can expect below average temperatures and lots of snow for the Great Lakes and Midwest in addition to northern New England. With Texas expecting below normal temperatures in January and February. In Florida and the southeast, conditions are expected to be wetter than average.

The prediction specifically calls out heavy mountain snow during the first week of February due to the indication of an El Niño, which is unusually high water temperatures off the Pacific Coast of South America.