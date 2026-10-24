Fans get excited ahead of Denver Summit's final home game of the season

Saturday was Denver Summit FC's final home game of their inaugural season, and it was a big one. It was a must-win for the Summit if they wanted to make the playoffs, and despite the chilly weather, many fans showed up to support the team.

On Saturday, the 14ers also had a Halloween bash just outside of the stadium. They say tailgates like these have become a treasured tradition over the past six months.

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"The one word that comes to mind is joy," said Katherine Ammon, secretary for the 14ers.

They are the official supporter club for the Summit and say the 300 or so people that show up before each home game have become like a big family

"This is just such a special community of people," said Ammon.

This was the Summit's inaugural season, so this group was a grassroots effort that grew along the way.

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"We've picked up people throughout the season who started out not knowing about us at the start of our tailgate, to becoming one of our most engaged volunteers," said Emily Walsh, community liaison for the 14ers.

Members say this pre-match gathering is as important as the game itself.

"This is kind of a place where people can experience your inner child again. Especially all the women who didn't have this to look up to growing up," said Ammon.

The 14ers plan on being back next year, but in the meantime, they are planning events for the Women's World Cup in the summer of 2027 and working to attract more members and supporters for the Summit.

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"There's just a lot to look forward to in the ways that we can engage in the way that we can build more events, even outside of match day, because our community is more than just match day and I think that's really, really important," said Walsh.

The Summit had the second-highest attendance in the league in the 2026 season, averaging more than 16,000 fans per match.

Saturday was a match for fans to celebrate as Denver won 6-1 against Racing Louisville.

On Nov. 1, the team will face the NC Courage at First Horizon Stadium.