Family searches for dog who ran away during 4th of July fireworks

Runaway pets are an issue after they were spooked by 4th of July fireworks

Riverdale Animal Shelter says they always see an increase in lost pet intakes around the Fourth of July because pets get scared by fireworks and run off. Sadly, that's exactly what happened to one Henderson family who is still searching for their missing member.

Medina Family

"Whenever you like, walk by him he's always staring at you so you always have to pet him 'cause he likes to be pet on the tummy," said eight-year-old Aria Medina.

Sunday night, the Medina family let out their three dogs, but only two came back in.

"I think he just slipped through here," said mother, Amanda Medina.

They believe 11-year-old terrier mix Milo got out through a hole in the fence they didn't know was there.

"He's physically shaken inside the house from fireworks so when he stepped out and heard booms he took off," said father Matt Medina.

Sadly, Milo is not microchipped and wasn't wearing a collar.

The family has called shelters, put up missing posters, and posted on countless Facebook groups.

CBS

The family says Milo was seen by someone Tuesday near an open space at 109th and Dayton streets. But by the time the family got there to look for him, he was nowhere to be found.

"All the fireworks and the rain the weather I don't know if he can live through that," said Amanda.

They plan to keep searching, and posting, until they find Milo.

"We just have an empty bed sitting over here for him on the floor," said Amanda, "we just want him back."

Milo disappeared from the Belleview neighborhood of Henderson on July 2. If you think you've seen Milo, call the Medina family at 303-589-9768.

CBS

Riverdale Animal Shelter recommends getting your pet microchipped and making sure they have a collar with your contact info on it. If your pet has been lost, they say Facebook groups for lost and found pets are a great place to start. If you find a pet, check those Facebook groups, take them to a vet to check for a microchip, and drop them off at a local animal shelter if you still can't find the owner.