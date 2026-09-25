Family reeling after Aurora mother killed in e-bike accident

An Aurora family is grieving after Stephanie Maraggos was hit and killed while riding an e-bicycle, leaving behind her art and her family's memories of her.

Paul Komatz still hasn't adjusted to his new reality. All he knows right now is he must take care of his kids.

"It's just so hard," said Komatz. "We're still in shock completely. But the kids are the most important thing in the world."

Paul Komatz

He and his wife Stephanie have three children. Twelve-year-old Izabella, three-year-old Emilia and 19-month-old Eli. He says their kids, along with Stephanie's art, are her legacy.

"That's the spirit of Stephanie that I want to share," said Komatz. "The kindness and the love. Despite not always being shown that, she found ways to always share that with the world."

In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Maraggos was a working artist.

"She has this big thing at the Botanic Gardens. She helped make a new set of cards. There's a card game that needed new art for it, and she did a bunch of pieces for that," said Komatz.

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On Sunday, Maraggos was enjoying her other favorite activity, riding her bike, near East Orchard Road and South Telluride Street in Centennial. Family says she was crossing the busy road when she was struck by a vehicle and killed. Komatz said he and the kids are devastated.

"I can make it about a day and a half planning stuff right now. That's as far as I can get," said Komatz.

He has reached out for help from the community and so far has raised $15,000 in an online fundraiser. But that is nothing compared to what he and the kids will forever miss. Komatz says all he can do is live moment to moment for his kids and his wife.

Paul Komatz

"We're so broken. We're just counting on our support group and people, and we're getting it together. We're getting the parts together, and we're going to find good things to share with the kids that are going forward. How are we going to go forward one day at a time?" asked Komatz.

The driver who hit Stephanie is a juvenile and stayed on scene. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating. They say no charges have been filed yet.