Family who lost home in Marshall Fire responds to investigation revealing cause, origin

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has announced the results of its investigation into the cause of the Dec. 30, 2021 Marshall Fire that left two people dead and caused more than $2 billion in damages including the loss of more than 1,000.

Still in their temporary home after losing theirs in the Sagamore area of Superior, the Hilton family had been waiting for the investigation's findings. CBS News Colorado watched the news conference with the family.

CBS

High school graduate Grant Hilton said, "I'm, like... I want to know how this started."

The official words came from Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson who, like the Hiltons, lost his home in the fire, "To give you a break I get a little emotional as well."

Finding number one from the investigation, according to the sheriff, the first ignition began on the property of a religious group that had correctly put out a fire six days earlier in that spot.

Carrie Hilton, Grant's mother, does not fault the group, "I've been camping. I throw dirt on campfires so that was serious food for thought for me."

Then it was announced the investigation found a second ignition from a piece of Xcel Energy equipment. The report cited arcing of powerlines that day in the winds up to 115 mph.

Michael Hilton, Carrie's husband, said, "I don't know how you can plan for winds like that to do anything to your equipment."

Xcel has consistently claimed its equipment was not responsible for starting the Marshall Fire.

CBS

The Hilton's home in Sagamore became a pile of rubble after flames swept through. Now the rebuilt version of their house is almost complete.

Carrie Hilton suggests a lesson learned is that power companies should shut off their service during such unusual extremely high winds, "I'm building a new house in the same spot. I don't want to do this again."

That new home in the Sagamore subdivision should be ready this summer.