Family is safe after late night house fire in Fort Collins
Everyone including an adult, 2 children and a dog escaped a burning home in Fort Collins. The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Busch Court.
Poudre Fire Authority said everyone was able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived.
When firefighters arrived, the garage had been consumed by flames. The damage was extensive and what caused the fire is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.