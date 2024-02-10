Family and friends remember Colorado Ballet pianist as devoted father and husband who "exuded joy"

Family, friends and colleagues of a Colorado musician who was killed in a crash are remembering him as a devoted family man, a talented and passionate musician and someone who exuded joy, positivity and love.

Kresten Wolff Thomsen was killed in a crash on Monday in Arvada when another driver crashed his truck into Wolff Thomsen's car and then another vehicle. His family was in the car with him.

"He exudes joy and a love of life and an appreciation of everything that he's doing," Tim Carlin, principal of Peak Expeditionary School said.

It's a joy that Wolff Thomsen shared every time he picked up an instrument.

"He becomes a friend right away. He's just somebody that connects with people instantly," Carlin said. "It became an every other week or so tradition and he got to know everybody here so well."

Be it the steps of his children's school at Peak Expeditionary or as a talented pianist for student classes at the Colorado Ballet.

"I knew that anyone who had played with the Royal Danish ballet was a find," said Erica Fischbach, director of the Colorado Ballet Academy. "He was the epitome of joy, light, positivity, love, happiness, mentorship. He loved children. He loved to make them feel important."

But above all else, he was remembered as a devoted father and husband.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, it's really difficult," said family friend Elyse Massey.

Wolff Thomsen was driving his two children home from school when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into his car. He died from his injuries.

The suspect in that crash, Juan Ortega-Torres, was taken to jail Thursday, where he remains on a $100,000 bond. He's been charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI and reckless driving. Investigators said they believed speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Ortega-Torres is due back in court on Feb. 15.

"I think it's so hard to think of losing him," Carlin said. "We all are still struggling in this."

Wolff Thomsen's wife Alicia Castillo Wolff remains in the hospital with their two kids, as they recover from the crash.

"Our family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the way you portrayed Kresten in his life," she said. "He was an incredible man who had dreams that could bring more love and joy to the world. In his social media description, he states that he is a Composer, Writer, Musician and untreatable enjoyer of life. That description is 100% true. Our family has been left with a void that can never be filled."

Massey, the family friend, is working to help raise money for Wolff Thomsen's wife and their kids through an online fundraiser.

"I don't think that people realize when they're drinking and driving that they're not just affecting themselves, they're putting an entire community at risk," she said. "In this case, they put an entire family at risk and they ended up taking a life."

A life that will carry on to the tune of the lives he's touched across Denver and the music community.

"Think of others, because that's honestly what he spent his life constantly doing; was thinking of other people," Carlin said. "He was so selfless and so caring about other people and we just need more of that in the world."