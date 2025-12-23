False Spring? Warm December temps coax many Colorado trees into early bloom

The calendar says December, but for much of Colorado, the weather feels more like April... and that's causing some trees and shrubs to wake up far too soon.

Arborist Jonathan Raleigh checks a tree. CBS

Arborists say the recent stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures is disrupting winter dormancy, leading to early bud break on trees and plants across the Front Range. That false start can create long-term problems.

"They don't know it's Christmas," said Jonathan Raleigh, an arborist with SavATree, with a laugh. "They think it's time for bud break."

Raleigh says the stress from this early growth can linger for years, weakening trees' defenses against pests, causing internal damage, and even leading to stunted growth or death.

CBS

"As an arborist, I'm very worried about it," Raleigh said. "Once they're really stressed, here in Denver, it's hard to get out of that stress. Sometimes trees will show stress up to five years from an event."

So, what can homeowners do? Raleigh recommends watering trees and shrubs during the dry, warm spells. He suggests placing a hose at the root zone for 5 to 10 minutes, extending up to 15 feet from the trunk. Adding mulch can help retain moisture and protect roots from temperature swings, too, he explained.

"The happier the roots are, the happier the plant or tree is in the future," Raleigh said.

According to SavATree, winter watering is critical when there's little snow cover. They also recommend applying anti-desiccant sprays for evergreens and avoiding salt damage near driveways and sidewalks.

CBS

Bottom line: Don't wait for snow to save your trees. A little care now can help them survive this unusual winter and thrive in the seasons ahead.