Fallen Lakewood Police Agent Nick Graham remembered for deep dedication to serving the community

Law enforcement officers from across Colorado and the United States gathered Thursday morning to honor the life and service of fallen Lakewood Police Agent Nick Graham. Graham, 33, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 5.

Service was deeply embedded in Graham's life. Following in his parents' footsteps, both veterans of the Aurora Police Department, Graham joined the Lakewood Police Department in 2019.

During the emotional memorial service at an Englewood church, Graham's parents, Tom and Heidi, stood quietly beside the chaplain as their words were read to the hundreds of mourners.

"The finality of this is still not real to us. Our hearts are crushed knowing we will not see you again or hear your voice."

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Graham's wife, Kassidy, remembered her husband's charming smile, quick wit, and his unwavering commitment to protecting the community.

"Nick was my best friend. He was my person. He was the person I wanted to tell everything to, the person I wanted to spend every single day with and the person I thought I would get to spend the rest of my life with," Kassidy said, holding back tears.

"He cared deeply about protecting people; he believed in his job, and he believed in what it meant to wear the badge," she said, then spoke directly to her late husband. "I know the man you were. I know your heart, and I know how much you believe in protecting others. I know that when someone needed help, you were never going to be that person who stood back. I am so proud of you."

Kassidy also reflected on the impact on their son, Peyton.

"It breaks my heart that Peyton is only one-year-old and has to grow up without his father. Nick should be here to teach him how to play football, to ride a bike, to drive a car, and all the things dads get to teach their sons. He should be here for all of it," she said tearfully.

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Lakewood Police Chief Philip Smith praised Graham's lasting impact on the department, recalling how the young officer immediately made an impression when he joined the force.

"When I was a brand new chief, people usually give you a wide berth. Not Nick. He came right out of roll call, right to my face, 'How ya doing, Chief?' It kind of left a mark. I've never forgotten him because of that," Smith said.

"Mr. and Mrs. Graham, your son was a gift whose impact will endure at the Lakewood Police Department and throughout this community," Smith added. "I promise we will honor Nick by carrying forward his legacy of genuine kindness, mentorship, and leadership."