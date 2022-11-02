Fairview Elementary parents react to school possibly closing: 'Fairview, for me, is not just a school for my kids, it's just like their second home'

In Denver, parents aren't happy their kids' school is on the list for potential closure.

Fairview Elementary is one of ten schools on DPS's list and one of two schools on the list in the Sun Valley neighborhood.

"I told them at the last meeting, I will do anything so they will not close," said one parent. "Fairview, for me, is not just a school for my kids, it's just like their second home."

"We are really concerned about this because this impacts, certainly the families and the children that would lose their home elementary school, the neighborhood school, which is so important for our early learners, in terms of feeling comfortable and really being primed for success in their academic life," another parent said, "but it's also a loss to the whole entire neighborhood."

DPS said in a statement:

"Denver Public Schools has worked closely with the Denver Housing Authority to understand the scope and timing of the Sun Valley redevelopment. Our five-year forecast formula for the area has been taken into consideration in the School Unification Plan/"

"DPS is not planning to sell any of our empty buildings, but rather use them for district and community needs. Therefore, if at a later time, the redevelopment project ends up producing more students than our current data forecasts, we can reevaluate and engage the community in a process to determine the best use of the Fairview facility."