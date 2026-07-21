Extensive and tasty menu highlights midway at Cheyenne Frontier Days

The 130th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days is underway, bringing rodeo action, concerts and carnival rides to the "Daddy of 'em All." For many visitors, though, food is just as much a tradition as the events inside the Frontier Park.

At one of the busiest stops on the midway, Fun Biz Concessions owner Nate Janousek and his team are serving up an extensive menu that goes well beyond the fried treats many people expect to find at a fair.

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Customers can choose from funnel cakes and fried Oreos to donut burgers, hot Cheeto corn dogs and pickle pizza. Those looking for something more substantial can find steak and chicken kabobs, turkey legs, burgers, chicken wings and teriyaki chicken with rice served inside half a pineapple. The menu also includes Chinese food, cookies, fries, ice cream and a long list of other options.

The variety is intentional, giving visitors everything from classic fair favorites to freshly prepared meals that offer more than the typical midway fare.

CBS Colorado got a firsthand look at what goes into preparing those meals as Janousek took us behind the counter to work the grill. He taught us how to cook steak and chicken kabobs, hot dogs, and the giant turkey legs that have become a staple for many Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors.

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The cooking lesson continued a tradition. This marks the third year Janousek has invited us behind the counter during Cheyenne Frontier Days. In previous years, we tackled making funnel cakes and hand-dipped corn dogs.

Whether visitors are craving something sweet, savory or somewhere in between, Fun Biz Concessions offers one of the broadest selections of food at Cheyenne Frontier Days, with options ranging from freshly grilled entrees to classic fair desserts throughout the 130th annual celebration.