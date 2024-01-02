Evergreen Lake Plunge in Colorado sets totally chill new record

A big leap in the number of jumpers led to a record day at the Evergreen Lake Plunge on New Year's Day, surpassing past events. The Colorado event hosted 429 plungers, despite intimidating threats from warm weather.

Evergreen's lake ice had a few good nights and the ice was thick enough for Evergreen Fire Rescue volunteers to cut a hole for plungers to take on that challenge of the 30 something degree water.

There were a couple changes this year, including a move of the event from noon to 10 a.m. There were so many pre-registrations, the Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation that runs The Plunge had to cut off entries for the first time ever. CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet once again served as host and emcee for the event.

"We have so much fun and so many laughs and we keep Evergreen a little bit weird," he said.

People dressed in wild costumes ranging from animal outfits to tutus to slight bathing suits, incapable of warding off the cold.

"I got a text saying you're doing the polar plunge and it was not what I intended on doing this morning," said a shivering Grace Bebarta, who did the plunge with her sister and brother dressed as walruses.

"This is my third year doing it. It's their first. I roped them into doing it," said Emma Bebarta. "I won't say I didn't like it, but I wouldn't say I would choose to do it," laughed Grace.

"I'm awake now. that's for sure," added her brother Owen.

There were veteran plungers and newbies. Retired Dr. Paul Reagan has done the plunge since its early days about 15 years ago. There were jumpers from overseas, including a young woman who was visiting from a place where the water never freezes.

"I'm from Costa Rica," she said before nervously jumping in.

There were young children and older jumpers. One was 81 years young.

The fire rescue department was there to help people get out of the water, which was about fifteen feet deep. Dan Kingsley, who plays under the name, Dan the Bagpiper, kept up a tradition. All were volunteers.

Active 4 All raises money for programs at Evergreen Park and Recreation District, including the "Inspire" special needs program that helps keep kids and young people active. There was a record amount of money raised this year as well through registrations and sponsorships from local businesses. Buffalo Park Dentistry was title sponsor. The total is expected to be well over $30,000.