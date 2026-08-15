Colorado business dealing with repeated flooding, suspects nearby construction could be factor

A Colorado business is preparing for another round of rain after repeated flooding forced it to close and caused tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

The owner of Cactus Jack's Saloon and Grill in Evergreen, Megan Mitchell, said Thursday's storm sent water into the business, forcing it to close early.

"This is the most water that I've ever seen in one time coming as fast as it did," Mitchell said. "I've never seen anything quite like it."

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On Friday, community members lined the curb outside the business with about 75 sandbags, creating a temporary barrier against rising water. The bar also removed landscaping rocks and other potential obstructions to help water drain away from the property.

The latest flooding comes about a month after another round of flooding forced the bar to close for several days. Mitchell said the repeated closures, cleanup and repairs have cost the business tens of thousands of dollars.

Megan Mitchell

The bar experienced its worst flooding in 2013, but Mitchell said the water is now coming from a different direction: the roadway. She believes construction in the area could be contributing to the problem.

"I just think that because there's been a lot of construction and development in this area, we really haven't thought much about where something like this would go," Mitchell said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said storm drains in the construction area are not blocked. The devices around the drains are required erosion-control measures designed to allow water to flow through while preventing construction debris from entering the drainage system.

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CDOT said nearly 1.5 inches of rain was reported in an hour on Thursday. Crews removed some of the erosion-control devices that afternoon to help clear accumulated water.

Mitchell said she would like to see greater coordination among the agencies involved in the area.

"We're an unincorporated town, so some agencies aren't talking to each other," Mitchell said. "We'd like them to talk a little bit more to each other."

With more rain in the forecast, Mitchell said the bar may have to cancel its weekend live music events to focus on protecting the property. She said the repeated flooding shows the community needs a long-term solution.