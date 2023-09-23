Watch CBS News
Evacuations ordered in Glenwood Springs due to wildfire

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A wildfire in Glenwood Springs is prompting evacuations of people and small animals, officials said Saturday afternoon.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office said people in the Mountain Shadows subdivision and residents north of Donegan Road should evacuate immediately to the Glenwood Springs Mall.

Details as to the size of the fire were not immediately available but sheriff's office officials said the risk to structures in the area was high.

