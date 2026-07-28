Mandatory evacuations ordered for Colorado residents near fire in Archuleta County

Authorities ordered some residents in Archuleta County to evacuate after a new wildfire sparked in southern Colorado on Tuesday.

The Pagosa Springs High School has been set up as an evacuation shelter for residents off County Road 335 (Lower Blanco). The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said deputies are going door to door down CR 335 to notify residents they need to evacuate.

Authorities say the smoke is visible from Pagosa Springs, Highway 160, Highway 84 and the surrounding communities.

Archuleta County Sheriff's Office

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire sparked south of Eightmile Mesa near Valle Seco B Road on the Pagosa Ranger District. It's estimated to be approximately 35 acres so far.

The sheriff's office said the fire is growing rapidly, and authorities are setting up an emergency operations center nearby. Multiple resources are en route to assist with containment efforts.

Residents under evacuation orders who have livestock can bring their animals to the fairgrounds, and the Pagosa Springs Humane Society is available to house smaller domestic animals.