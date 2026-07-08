Evacuation, pre-evacuation orders expand for residents near Ferris Fire in southwest Colorado

Colorado authorities have placed residents south of the Ferris Fire on pre-evacuation notice due to the possibility that the fire may move into the area.

The Montezuma County Sheriff's Office says extreme fuel and weather conditions mean that the fire could continue south into Zone 12. Authorities have issued a pre-evacuation notice to residents in the area and urged them to prepare for a possible evacuation if needed.

Ferris Fire Incident Command

Zone 12 includes areas in Montezuma County from Road 16 on Road FF (County line), east to the Dolores River, then south along the river to Road DD, west to Road 16, and north to the County Line.

As of Wednesday morning, the Ferris Fire reached 57,356 acres and is approximately 19% contained. Incident command said extreme fire behavior continued overnight along the west side of the fire near Bradfield Bridge Campground, through Dolores Canyon and its side canyons. They evacuated Zone 9 overnight as the fire approached.

Evacuation Zones 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are all in "go" status and need to leave immediately. Follow the Ferris Fire Evac Map for up-to-date information on evacuation zones and statuses.