Evacuation notice issued for Brunco Gulch Fire in Colorado
Fire crews with the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District rushed to the Bruno Gulch Campground near Grant, Colorado on Wednesday for a fire. The fire was estimated at two acres and was burning in grassy and timber fuels on U.S. Forest Service land.
According to fire officials, a precautionary one-half mile evacuation notice was sent out for the immediate area. A shelter has been set up at the Shawnee Community Center.
Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.
What caused the fire is being investigated.