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Evacuation notice issued for Brunco Gulch Fire in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Fire crews with the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District rushed to the Bruno Gulch Campground near Grant, Colorado on Wednesday for a fire. The fire was estimated at two acres and was burning in grassy and timber fuels on U.S. Forest Service land. 

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  The Bruno Gulch Fire burning in Grant, Colorado. Platte Canyon Fire Protection District

According to fire officials, a precautionary one-half mile evacuation notice was sent out for the immediate area. A shelter has been set up at the Shawnee Community Center. 

Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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