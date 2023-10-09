Escaped Colorado inmate Jeremy Buchanan captured in Commerce City

Jeremy Buchanan, who police say escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility over a week ago, was captured Monday afternoon.

Buchanan, 42, was arrested by a task force of about a half dozen agencies around 2:20 p.m. in a trailer on the side of East 53rd Place, just south of Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Jeremy Buchanan, who police say escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility on Sept. 30, was captured Monday afternoon. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

He was initially charged with felony auto theft, three protection order violations, drug possession, and several failures to appear in court on previous drug and traffic cases, corrections officials previously said. He'll be returned to the Jefferson County Jail, facing new charges of felony escape, misdemeanor escape and on a Department of Corrections felony warrant for parole violation, police said Monday.

The trailer Buchanan was arrested in was near a business park. Occupants of one of the businesses there told a CBS News Colorado photojournalist they heard the name "Jason" announced over police loudspeakers as officers were asking him to surrender.

CBS News Colorado was at the scene of Jason Buchanan's arrest in Commerce City on Monday, Oct. 9, over a week after police say he escaped from jail in Jefferson County. CBS

Witnesses say he was holed up for about 90 minutes there.

Photos show a number of police vehicles, including SWAT trucks, near the trailer prior to Buchanan's arrest.