Eric Lenzy Morris accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jermaine in Aurora

Suspect Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the recent homicide death of 41-year-old Aaron Jermaine in Aurora.

AURORA POLICE

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police arrested Lenzy around 6 p.m. for Jermaine's death. The victim was originally found with life-threatening gunshot wounds near the parking lot strip mall at 15064 E Mississippi Avenue.

Jermaine was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries but was unable to be saved and died there.

Morris faces a charge for First-Degree Murder.

Investigators are still working to gather more information from witnesses and the public on this homicide. Anyone with information can remain anonymous when they leave a tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 7220-913-7867.