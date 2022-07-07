Watch CBS News
Local News

Eric Lenzy Morris accused of shooting and killing Aaron Jermaine in Aurora

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the recent homicide death of 41-year-old Aaron Jermaine in Aurora.

eric-lenzy-morris-aurora-police.jpg
AURORA POLICE

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, police arrested Lenzy around 6 p.m. for Jermaine's death. The victim was originally found with life-threatening gunshot wounds near the parking lot strip mall at 15064 E Mississippi Avenue. 

Jermaine was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries but was unable to be saved and died there.

  • Aurora police looking for suspect in overnight deadly shooting

Morris faces a charge for First-Degree Murder. 

Investigators are still working to gather more information from witnesses and the public on this homicide. Anyone with information can remain anonymous when they leave a tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and become eligible for a $2,000 reward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 7220-913-7867.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 11:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.