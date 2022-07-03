Aurora police looking for suspect in overnight deadly shooting

Aurora police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a strip mall at 15064 East Mississippi Avenue. The shooting victim was transported to the hospital, but did not survive. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

CBS

Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit are looking for one suspect, who they believe fled the scene in a light colored 4-door pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet.

Investigators would appreciate any information about this shooting, and encourage anyone who saw it to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.