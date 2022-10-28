An energy audit of your home may help save money on utility bills this winter

For a small fee Xcel Energy can help you make your home more energy efficient

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has granted Xcel a $64.2 million increase in natural gas rates, which means come Nov. 1, the average residential bill will increase by $2.90 each month. While the utility offers customers lower-cost audits that can help customers save right away, cities and counties across the state are taking matters into their own hands to help.

Lakewood is the latest city to partner with the Mile High Youth Corps' Energy and Water Conservation Program, which offers energy audits for free to income-qualified families.

"The young adults that we work with go into a household, they will look at materials that are inefficient, replace everything for free, provide conservation behavior coaching and education," said Nate Edge, Associate Director of the Energy and Water Conservation Program for the Mile High Youth Corps.

Mile High Youth Corps employs young adults, ages 18-24, who want to make a difference in their communities. Those who work for the Energy and Water Conservation program are technically trained to install energy and water-saving measures. The experiences translate into careers for MHYC members and help for Colorado families.

"We work largely in the front range area with roughly about 5 counties along with Aurora, Denver, Westminster and Lakewood is our latest partner," said Edge, "When we go into a household we will look at things like lighting, and the water fixtures and these are the simplest devices that can be changed out for free that will ultimately start saving people money right off the bat."

The conservation team does a full assessment- of the small projects, they tackle immediately. Things like lighting, air filter replacements, and new, efficient, shower heads and faucets.

Other project Edge says MHYC can contract out for. These are things like new energy-efficient toilets, programable thermostats and sealing windows and doors. These are all part of the package for income-qualified families.

Lakewood is now a partner with Mile High Youth Corps to provide in-home water and energy assessments and retrofits. During the free energy audit, the following items will be assessed and potentially replaced, all free of charge:

Shower heads and faucet aerators

Up to two toilets

Thermostats

Light bulbs

Carbon monoxide/Smoke detectors

The income qualifications vary by household size:

Household of 1 with income less than $62,600.

Household of 2 with income less than $71,500.

Household of 3 with income less than $80,500.

Household of 4 with income less than $89,400.

Household of 5 with income less than $96,600.

These income limits vary by municipality and contract- while the numbers listed for Lakewood are higher than some contracts MHYC services, it advises clients to use these as a guideline.

Audits are easy to schedule- for more information, click here: https://www.milehighyouthcorps.org/free-install-services/.

The LEAP program has also helped thousands of Coloradoans. For additional resources to keep you and your family warm this winter, click here: https://cdhs.colorado.gov/leap.