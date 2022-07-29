Employee battling cancer gets to shave Weld County Sheriff's head

Dozens of staff members at the Weld County Sheriff's Office came together on Friday to support one of their own after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Erin Boyd, an office technician at the sheriff's office, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that needed chemotherapy. Her treatment was all but promised to cause her hair to fall out.

CBS

After learning of the diagnosis and treatment, Sheriff Steve Reams gathered his team for a head-shaving event. Those who participated wanted to show their support of Boyd by shaving their heads or cutting their hair significantly. Others from the community were invited to donate money to the Weld County Posse, a non-profit that will help pay for her medical treatment.

Reams also offered the largest donor from the community the opportunity to cut his hair in any design they wanted.

One by one staff members at the sheriff's office had their hair cut. Boyd waited until the staff finished their cuts to have hers done.

"My hair has already started falling out. I knew the day was coming and I am ready for it. It needs to go," Boyd told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. "Instead of letting it fall out completely by itself, it has allowed me to take control of the situation and do it on my own terms."

"Law enforcement is a family. We have to be there for one another," Reams said. "Anytime you can rally around someone like that, it is the right thing to do."

CBS

Boyd, a single mother who is raising her son who lives with autism, was also surprised by a donation from the Eaton Police Department. An officer from the agency showed up to the event with several wrapped gifts. The gifts weren't for Boyd, but rather her son. His face lit up and he shouted in joy when he saw that Eaton Police gave him his own brand new gaming counsel and several games.

As he played his new counsel his mother took the barber's chair. With a smile on her face, and occasionally joking around, the hair stylist shaved her hair off.

Her son occasionally looked up in shock at her new hairstyle, at one point giving her two thumbs up for matching his same haircut. Others encouraged her as her hair was fully buzzed off.

The highest donor, the owner of Stan's Automotive, handed over his prize to Boyd, allowing her to shave the sheriff's head instead.

Boyd gave the sheriff a funny haircut which he was shocked to see afterward. She told CBS4 that the ability to cut his hair served as a great distraction from the gravity of her situation.

CBS

"To know I am not doing this alone, that I have my family here supporting me, is huge," Boyd said. "My goal is just to say that I am cancer free, and that is the most important thing."

Those who wish to donate to the cause are still invited to drop off donations at the sheriff's office.