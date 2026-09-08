Emergency culvert repairs underway in Castle Rock

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on emergency culvert repairs in Castle Rock.

The location is along US 85 between New Beale Street and Promenade Parkway. The work has to be done to repair their failing storm pipe before the structural integrity of the roadway is impacted.

While the repairs are being made, drivers will see crews from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. There will be a single lane closure in each direction throughout the course of the project. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone. Loads wider than 11 feet will be restricted through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by late September.