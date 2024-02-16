An emergency bridge repair will impact your commute if you are traveling through downtown Denver.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says emergency bridge repair is needed on a small section of the Lincoln Street Bridge over Cherry Creek. This area is just north of 6th Avenue.

Emergency bridge repairs underway on Lincoln Street Bridge, causing lane closures CBS

As DOTI works on the repair work, the two far-right travel lanes on Lincoln Street between 6th and 7th avenues will be closed. This includes a bus-only lane.

Along with this closure, the two left turn lanes from 6th Avenue eastbound onto Lincoln Street heading northbound will also be closed.

DOTI crews say they are working to make these repairs as quickly as possible.