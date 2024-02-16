Watch CBS News
Local News

Emergency bridge repairs underway on Lincoln Street Bridge, causing lane closures

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Emergency bridge repairs underway on Lincoln Street Bridge, causing lane closures
Emergency bridge repairs underway on Lincoln Street Bridge, causing lane closures 01:15

An emergency bridge repair will impact your commute if you are traveling through downtown Denver.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says emergency bridge repair is needed on a small section of the Lincoln Street Bridge over Cherry Creek. This area is just north of 6th Avenue. 

lincoln-closure.jpg
Emergency bridge repairs underway on Lincoln Street Bridge, causing lane closures CBS

As DOTI works on the repair work, the two far-right travel lanes on Lincoln Street between 6th and 7th avenues will be closed. This includes a bus-only lane.

Along with this closure, the two left turn lanes from 6th Avenue eastbound onto Lincoln Street heading northbound will also be closed.

DOTI crews say they are working to make these repairs as quickly as possible. 

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 10:08 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.