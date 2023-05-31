Three women escaped from the prison housing Elizabeth Holmes in 2017. One still hasn't been found.

Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence 01:59

Three women in 2017 escaped from the Texas prison where disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is serving her sentence. One of the women, Edith Lara, still hasn't been found, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Holmes, who lost her fight to remain free while appealing her convictions, reported to prison Tuesday to begin her 11-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan — one of the Bureau of Prisons' seven minimum security prisons. These work and program-oriented facilities house inmates deemed a low security risk by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes (C) arrives, flanked by prison officials, at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on May 30, 2023. MARK FELIX via Getty Images

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, at approximately 10:15 p.m., inmates Edith Lara, Ysenia Frausto and Brenda Rosas were discovered missing from the FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas, the prison said in a news release at the time.

All three women were serving time for drug charges. Frausto was convicted of intent to distribute cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, while Rosas was convicted of intent to import methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Two days after the escape, Frausto was captured near Midland, Texas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Offices in Houston. Rosas was also eventually taken back into custody, according to court records. Rosa and Frausto were each charged with escaping from federal custody and aiding and abetting each others' escapes, according to a federal indictment filed in the Southern Texas District Court.

Edith Lara is still listed as escaped on the Bureau of Prison website. A request to the U.S. Marshals office in Texas for an update on Lara's fugitive status was not returned immediately.

FPC Bryan has limited or no perimeter fencing on its 37 acres of land, according to the BOP's website. Martin Horn, the former corrections commissioner for New York and Pennsylvania, said corrections is a "tough job" and monitoring unfenced perimeters is one of the most "challenging" parts.

Inmates can just walk off the property if the perimeter is not properly monitored or maintained, he said, and the current correction staffing shortage can lead to these incidents happening more frequently. Last year, four prisoners escaped from a minimum security prison in Hopewell, Virginia.

The number of annual escapes from federal prisons is not "readily available," a Bureau of Prison spokesperson told CBS News. Statistics on federal and state prisons are difficult to come by, as each system has its own definition of an escape and records the data accordingly.