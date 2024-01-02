Colorado catalytic converter theft ring allegedly sold premium metals back to manufacturers

Investigators say six men — in over just a few years — have bought hundreds of thousands of dollar's worth of stolen catalytic converters.

As the number of thefts skyrocketed across the metro area, investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Weld County Sheriff's Office were watching a Brighton business closely —Elevation Auto Core LLC.

Brighton de-canning facility. CBS

According to arrest papers in the case, undercover officers and confidential informants wearing cameras found they could walk in and sell what were obviously stolen catalytic converters to the company's employees with ease.

Despite changes to Colorado law requiring identification and other personal information be collected, little to no questions were asked in three different stings performed at the business in 2022.

Screenshots from the cameras used during those operations show the suspects with wads of cash ready to buy.

According to information in the court documents, the stolen converters were then put on pallets and trucked out of state — often ending up on the East Coast to be shipped out of the country.

Or they were de-canned in the Brighton facility for the metals inside.

According to bank transactions, the illegal ring made millions of dollars by re-selling that product.

Photos taken during the investigation show bags filled with those premium metals inside a semi-trailer headed for Texas to the BASF Corporation, a German based chemical company and the worlds largest manufacturer of catalytic converters.

Elevation Auto operated a second location in Las Vegas. Three of the six suspects are being brought back here to Colorado to face charges for violating Colorado's organized Crime Control act, theft as well as money laundering.

The owner of that business and suspected leader of the theft ring is due in court later this month.

