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Denver Public Schools shows off 2 dozen new electric school buses

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Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Students in Denver Public Schools head back to class in less than two weeks, and on Friday representatives from the district showed off a new fleet of electric school buses students will be riding in.

A total of 25 new electric buses arrived at the district's transportation department over the past two weeks.

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CBS

 Staff are now preparing the buses for the first day of school.

The district says the buses have zero exhaust and will improve air quality for students and the surrounding communities. It's part of a student-driven effort to reduce emissions.

"That's why these buses are special -- because they also clean up the air for the city. It's also a community benefit as well as a student benefit," said Albert Samora, Executive Director of Transportation for Denver Public Schools.

The first day of classes for DPS is Aug. 24.

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