Electric school buses aim to save money, help keep air clean

As a new statewide program aims to clean up Colorado's air by helping schools transition to electric buses. There is both state and federal money to help pay for the buses and charging stations.

CBS

Along with the environmental benefits, electric buses save schools money on fuel and maintenance costs.

They can put that into the classroom by paying teachers better, reducing class size and adding enrichment programs.

CBS

Aurora Public Schools already has seven electric school buses. The superintendent points out the electric buses also reduce noise pollution on the campuses and in the community.