Watch CBS News
Local News

Nederland considers ambitious plan to buy Eldora Mountain ski area in Colorado

By Jeff Todd

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado mountain town considers plan to buy Eldora ski area
Colorado mountain town considers plan to buy Eldora ski area 00:23

A popular Colorado ski area close to the Denver metro area could be changing hands. On Tuesday night leaders from the Town of Nederland will discuss an ambitious plan to buy nearby Eldora Mountain.

eldora ski
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy opening day at Eldora Mountain in Nederland, Colorado, on Nov. 7, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Town representatives say they will discuss the possibility with citizens and explore next steps toward purchasing the resort at a meeting in the western Boulder County town at 7 p.m.

Town officials admit that the idea is a long shot, but they believe that if the town were to own the ski area, it could improve sustainability and better serve the community.

Jeff Todd
Jeff-Todd.jpg

Jeff Todd is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.