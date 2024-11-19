Nederland considers ambitious plan to buy Eldora Mountain ski area in Colorado

A popular Colorado ski area close to the Denver metro area could be changing hands. On Tuesday night leaders from the Town of Nederland will discuss an ambitious plan to buy nearby Eldora Mountain.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy opening day at Eldora Mountain in Nederland, Colorado, on Nov. 7, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Town representatives say they will discuss the possibility with citizens and explore next steps toward purchasing the resort at a meeting in the western Boulder County town at 7 p.m.

Town officials admit that the idea is a long shot, but they believe that if the town were to own the ski area, it could improve sustainability and better serve the community.