Eldora Mountain Resort opens 9 days ahead of schedule thanks to Colorado snowstorms

Eldora Mountain Resort will open on Thursday, Nov. 7 which is more than a week ahead of schedule. The ski resort will open early thanks to recent snowstorms.

RTD will offer seasonal service to the resort beginning on Thursday. Skiers and snowboarders can board westbound buses at RTD's Downtown Station and then get off at the bus stop located at the base of the resort.

Eldora Mountain Resort RTD

Eldora is located 46 miles from Denver.

Additional Information from RTD:

Customers are advised to view the Route NB schedules on the Schedules page of the RTD website as not all trips on the Route NB serve the resort. Some trips from Route NB end at Nederland High School and schedules vary depending on the day of the week. In addition to checking the schedules page, customers are encouraged to plan ahead, especially on weekends, holidays and days when heavy snowfall is expected.

As a reminder, customers ages 19 and younger can ride all RTD services at no cost as part of the Zero Fare for Youth program.