Elbert County gets its official song after hosting singing competition

In an auditorium at Elizabeth Middle School, performers of all ages took to the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create Elbert County's first official song.

"We decided almost a year ago to put together an Elbert County contest to come out with an Elbert County song," said Daniel Rosales, who is with the Board of Directors for the Elbert County Partnership.

The dream of creating the county's song turned into a formal competition called "Elbert County's Got Talent." Rosales says the county would be the first in Colorado to have its own song.

"Just like the national anthem, it brings people together, and it identifies what the county is all about," said Rosales. "It's been a job, but we got the word out."

On Friday, nine contestants competed, showcasing nine original lyrics to a crowd of Elbert County residents and three judges.

"Some communities probably would say, 'why would we want a song?' This community, I could see why they would want a song," said Dan Snowberger, superintendent of the Elizabeth School District.

People like George Rosales were among the contestants that showcased their talents on stage.

"I just love playing music it just takes me away from reality," he said.

George, like other contestants, created lyrics that embodied the community's history, nature, and small town kindness.

"Just a bit better understanding of Elbert County, and the people that are here, and what makes it so great,' said George. "That this little community, little county is actually a big part of Colorado."

Together, these contestants did not just help the county discover its new and permanent song, but it was also an experience that brought people together to have fun.

"A song to unite, a song to remind people why they're here," said Snowberger.

At the end of the contest, the judges announced Monty Gaddy as the winner.

His song, "That's Why We're Here," will be officially dubbed the county's song in front of the Board of County Commissioners at their next meet.

Gaddy will also be the first inductee into the county's wall of honor later on this year, which will be located at the renovated Frontier Center.