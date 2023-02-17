Watch CBS News
El Paso County Sheriff's Office says juvenile pronounced dead after shooting in Falcon

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The El Paso County Sheriff's says a juvenile has been pronounced dead following a shooting in a subdivision in Falcon.

Authorities say a report came in before 1:00 a.m. on Feb. 5  about a shooting that took place on the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EPCSO says the victim is a juvenile and succumbed to their injuries on Thursday. 

The investigation remains ongoing and EPCSO asks if anyone has additional information to contact the tip line at 719-520-7777. 

