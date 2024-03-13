Historic Denver seeks landmark designation for the site of the old El Chapultepec club

Ninety one years after it opened and four after it closed, Historic Denver is seeking a landmark designation for the site of the old El Chapultepec jazz and blues nightclub at 20th and Market in Lower Downtown.

"The cultural significance of this building is extremely well documented and has been so for many, many years," said John Deffenbaugh, President and CEO of Historic Denver. "We also know that a lot people are incredibly passionate about it."

It comes amid word that developer Monfort Companies is seeking to tear the building down after saying it has structural issues that make the idea of keeping the existing building unaffordable.

El Chapultepec's rich history included decades as a club catering to the Mexican population of the LoDo area, with people lined up down the block, seeking to get in.

"When I took it over it was beautiful. The mariachis and stuff would come in and stroll along to every booth," said former owner Jerry Krantz in a 2008 interview with CBS Colorado.

Krantz died in 2012 and his family continued to run the bar until it closed. In the 1960s it converted from Mariachi to jazz one night after an immigration raid.

"The immigration came and they said you couldn't bring any more Mexican music," said Krantz.

The first jazz act was Big Daddy Ron Ford and there was still a crowd. The bar transitioned to jazz and Krantz became known as the owner of the best jazz bar in the West, even appearing on the Johnny Carson Show twice. The list of jazz and blues greats is long.

The walls were lined with photos of famous players and performers. They would cram into the small space for the love of the music.

"I mean we've had the entire Harry Connick Jr. big band. They were sitting on the bar playing. they were sitting on the edge of a booth playing," said Krantz' daughter Anna Diaz on Tuesday, outside the 130 year old building. "It's a little emotional. It's like standing outside, I think of our childhood home, but not having the keys."

Glass is broken and windows are boarded. The interior was gutted by a tenant who took over after her family closed up. The old bar and booths are gone. No one seems to know where. The interior wall behind the bar that was supporting was ripped out -- all without proper permits.



"I've heard stories about what happened in there. But the current owner has never released an engineering report to us, setting out exactly what the issues are," said Deffenbaugh. "And they also bought the building in that condition."

El Chapultepec is in the LoDo Historic District, but the building, unlike the one that houses the Giggling Grizzly next door on 20th, also purchased by Monfort, is not currently considered historic. It was never considered a character contributing building, which is a more recent category in the establishment of historic value.

Redevelopment plans shared with others by Monfort Companies show the building that houses the Giggling Grizzly remaining, while the space housing the old El Chapultepec being torn down and replaced. Current designs call for a patio with structure over it. Monfort Companies did not reply to a CBS Colorado inquiry, but the Downtown Denver Partnership has been supportive of Monfort's plans.

"We appreciate Monfort's thoughtful, innovative approach to proposed plans for this site," said the DDP in a statement.

"We're kind of in the middle watching it unfold," said Anna Diaz. "As a business owner, I can understand their angle that you know the repairs are numerous and difficult and expensive so it would make sense from that angle. As a Denverite and an obvious Chapultepec lover, I mean it's kind of heartbreaking and I can absolutely understand Historic Denver's angle of it being a landmark preservation."

Monfort Companies does not carry a reputation as a developer that ignores historic preservation.

"They've actually done a wonderful job keeping historic fascades; building behind. Which allows them to deliver the product they need within," said Deffenbaugh.

But he says they have rebuffed Historic Denver's efforts at working to keeping the building's exterior intact. Historic Denver is being joined by former Denver councilperson Elbra Wedgeworth and musician Ron Bland in applying for historic landmark status that would prevent its removal.

"I don't want us to be at opposite ends of the spectrum," said Deffenbaugh. "There are so many examples in Denver where the existing building has been retained to some degree and new structure has been inserted within. If you only look at some of Monfort's own bars, which are fantastic."

Authorizing the designation is up to city government, with several hurdles to clear before it would get a final vote from the city council.