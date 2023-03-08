Watch CBS News
Eisenhower Tunnel marks 50 years with celebration

There is a big celebration planned at the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday. The highest point of the interstate system in the U.S. turns 50. 

Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol will join the tunnel crew at 1 p.m. to share the tunnel's history and significance to transportation. 

The tunnel has an average elevation of 11,112 feet. The Eisenhower Tunnel, which is westbound, opened on March 8, 1973. The tunnel supported both directions of traffic for years until the Johnson Tunnel opened to eastbound traffic in 1979.

