Victim identified in Lafayette deadly shooting, search continues for suspect

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a double shooting in Lafayette over the weekend. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at the Copper Stone Apartments, located at 750 South Lafayette Drive.

A male and female were both found with gunshot wounds. Eduardo Espinoza Bencomo, 23, died hours later. The female was rushed to the hospital.

Lafayette police believe the suspect, identified as Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin, 24, is still on the run. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and people are advised to not approach him and call police immediately.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-10 and about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have the suspect's vehicle, a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, but want to know more information about where the vehicle was earlier on Saturday before they found it.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call Boulder County Communications at 303-441-4444 and ask for a Lafayette police detective.