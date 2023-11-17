Watch CBS News
Eastbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's high country closed due to crash investigation

By Jennifer McRae

Eastbound lanes of I-70 from Exit 173- West Vail to Exit 201- Frisco were closed on Friday afternoon due to a crash investigation. Colorado State Patrol said that one westbound lane was also closed. 

State troopers told CBS News Colorado that the crash was a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 199 and that a medical helicopter had been called. Drivers should expect an extended closure, possibly four hours, for the crash investigation and cleanup.  

First published on November 17, 2023 / 12:34 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

