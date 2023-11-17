Eastbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's high country closed due to crash investigation

Eastbound lanes of I-70 from Exit 173- West Vail to Exit 201- Frisco were closed on Friday afternoon due to a crash investigation. Colorado State Patrol said that one westbound lane was also closed.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 173 - West Vail and Exit 201 - Frisco. https://t.co/a37UUJktRi — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 17, 2023

State troopers told CBS News Colorado that the crash was a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 199 and that a medical helicopter had been called. Drivers should expect an extended closure, possibly four hours, for the crash investigation and cleanup.

Traffic crash on I 70 eastbound at mp 199 has the eastbound interstate shut down. Westbound has one lane closed as well. Expect extended closure for crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/GyYarp11Ow — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) November 17, 2023