Eastbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's high country closed due to crash investigation
Eastbound lanes of I-70 from Exit 173- West Vail to Exit 201- Frisco were closed on Friday afternoon due to a crash investigation. Colorado State Patrol said that one westbound lane was also closed.
State troopers told CBS News Colorado that the crash was a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 199 and that a medical helicopter had been called. Drivers should expect an extended closure, possibly four hours, for the crash investigation and cleanup.
