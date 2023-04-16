East High School students use pizza and lemonade to raise money for gun control protest

Grant Cramer and Caden Fiala would probably rather do something else with a beautiful Sunday in Denver, instead of holding a fundraiser.

"We don't want to come out. We don't want to have to give up our weekend time to come host events like this and go meet with politicians at the capital," Cramer said.

Despite their reluctance, they were at Denver's Washington Park to raise money and awareness.

"We'll be using this money to pay for permits, for rallies and marches all throughout Colorado. We'll also be using the money to fund flyer drops and spread our message," Cramer said.

They are with the Students Demand Action group out of East High School and they say after all the gun violence they've seen this year, going to school fills them with strong and confusing emotions.

"It's distracting for schoolwork, like you're always in fear of your life going to school. But the thing is it kind of becomes normalized and you become desensitized," Fiala said.

That's why they are giving up their free time to sell pizza slices and lemonade. They feel like they need to continue to pressure lawmakers to pass meaningful gun control legislation.

"We go to the capital all the time and speak with legislators. And they say they hear us, and they say they support us. And a lot of the time they'll say that but then they won't actually do anything," Cramer expressed.

While their perceived lack of action by Colorado's lawmakers is frustrating, these students say they won't give up their crusade, because the students of the future depend on them

"That's ridiculous and there should be change, like no students should have to go through this," Cramer said.

The money they raised Sunday will help them organize a protest that will take place at the state Capitol on April 29.