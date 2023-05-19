Aurora asks neighbors how to spend $2.5M on Martin Luther King Jr. Library remodel

The City of Aurora is remodeling the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on East Colfax. Libraries today are bigger than books, they're community hubs. This stretch of Colfax is one of the most diverse – and underserved – in the Denver metro area.

Midori Clark, Director of Aurora Library and Cultural Services, wants the space to reflect its residents.

"We want every citizen in Aurora to feel like they have a neighborhood library that they can be proud of," said Clark. "This neighborhood has its own specific needs, its own specific desires, and we really want to tap into that."

Funding for the remodel comes from a $2.5 million federal grant. It'll help build more library space and create a place for community and connection.

When the library first opened, the top floor housed offices for city services. They've since relocated to other properties.

Much of the library has gone unused.

The city wants to use that funding to build an upstairs library focused on adult books and resources, while also expanding kids' services on the ground.

"We're going to have a full-service Children and Family Library where parents or caregivers can bring their children and it'll be enclosed and safe," said Clark.

Violent crime along East Colfax near the border of Denver and Aurora has been an issue.

There's an ongoing effort to make the area safer.

Clark sees the change, and she can't wait for people to see changes in the library.

"Things have really improved here. We were seeing conditions that we had never seen before during the pandemic," said Clark. "Anytime that people are afraid to go someplace, that's going to deter them from being here. I love this neighborhood. I think it has a lot of character. I think there are a lot of really unique and interesting things about its history. We really want to highlight that. We want to celebrate that. We want people to feel safe here."

Aurora recently surveyed the community about what to do with money returned after the Broncos sale. Clark says STEM programming was a favorite.

"We're envisioning some kind of lab in this space where people of all ages could learn how to code, how to 3D print, how to work with a variety of technologies and get training to either help them get a job or just do something in their life a little more easily," said Clark.

She says digital music recording or video editing technology is also in play.

It's a library for the neighborhood and the city values what neighbors want.

"We really want to hear from people about what they specifically want to see in this library. What are the resources that matter to them?" said Clark.

There are two open houses planned for neighbors to share their thoughts.

Guests may stop by the library anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, or from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

A Spanish interpreter will be available at the June 1 open house. Additional language interpretation support will be offered through other means as well at both open houses.

To find out more about the project, visit EngageAurora.org/MLKRemodel