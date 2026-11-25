CBS is hosting the Soul Train Awards this Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. MT, and a world-famous band whose music was featured on the hit show got its start in Denver.

Ralph Dickerson graduated from East High School in 1968 and shared school hallways with future members of Earth, Wind & Fire. Philip Bailey, Andrew Woolfolk and Larry Dunn were schoolmates, and even then, the young musicians were already working.

Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE; L to R: Johnny Grahm, Larry Dunn, Andrew Woolfolk, Al McKay, Maurice White, Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Freddy White, Ralph Johnson Gems/Redferns via Getty Images

"They basically had jobs every weekend," Dickerson said. "Weren't even old enough to be in clubs, but they were in clubs performing."

Years later, Dickerson asked Bailey if he ever imagined the band would get so big.

"He says, 'Yeah, I did. That was my dream. That was my passion. That's what I was going to do,'" Dickerson said.

Denver East High School

Dickerson credits East and its supportive faculty, including music teacher Marian Padboy.

"She gave us an education that you could get probably get at (Berklee College of Music)," he said. "She gave us some very interesting concepts of music and how it's basically a language. Everybody doesn't speak the language, but everybody enjoys the language."

Ralph Dickerson and Philip Bailey CBS

Dickerson retired from a long corporate career and became the band's road manager, a job he held from 2005 to 2021. He said he went around the world three times with the group.

"Nobel Peace Prize in Norway, the White House, inside the White House for Barack Obama," he said, recalling some of the stops. "Africa, I never thought I would be in Africa."

"Earth, Wind & Fire music is played somewhere on this planet every day, probably every 3 seconds," he said.

The band's rise coincided with another cultural moment: "Soul Train." In the early 1970s, the show brought Black music and dance into American living rooms every week. Dickerson went to church with one of its dancers, Perry Brown.

People dance during the Soul Train Line Show, United States, April 1975. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

"Here comes this train dancing down the track, and I'm like, 'I like that,' and the music was just kicking. The music was the bomb," Dickerson said. "And all the people that looked like me were on TV. I came down and told my mom, 'You've got to see this.'"

Viewers learned the new dance steps and kept up with the music.

"Don Cornelius was amazing," Dickerson said, referring to the show's creator and host.

CBS

From Denver to the world stage, Dickerson's story is a reminder of where some of the sound made popular on "Soul Train" began.