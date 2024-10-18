Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch live: "Football Friday" matchup between Colorado's Cherry Creek and Eaglecrest

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Eaglecrest High School Raptor Regiment makes mark in Colorado's music scene
Eaglecrest High School Raptor Regiment makes mark in Colorado's music scene 03:33

Two Colorado high school football teams are playing on "Football Friday" and you can watch it on the CBS News Colorado stream. 

football-friday.jpg

The Cherry Creek Bruins (6-1 overall, 2-0 in league play) are playing the Eaglecrest Raptors (5-2 overall, 1-1 in league play) at Legacy Stadium in Aurora.

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

The games coming up on "Football Friday" are as follows:

Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School
Oct. 25: Rock Canyon High School at Mountain Vista High School
Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School

All games start at 7 p.m.

Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.  

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.