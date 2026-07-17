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Tests find unsafe levels of E. coli in lake; swim beach closed at state park in southern Colorado

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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The swim beach at a state park in Colorado is temporarily closed after dangerous levels of E. coli were discovered in the water. Testing done by Colorado Parks and Wildlife showed levels above Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment standards.

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CPW

Lathrop State Park is located just west of the city of Walsenburg in the southern part of the state.

The beach on Martin Lake will reopen once test results show a return to safe levels.

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