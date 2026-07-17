Tests find unsafe levels of E. coli in lake; swim beach closed at state park in southern Colorado
The swim beach at a state park in Colorado is temporarily closed after dangerous levels of E. coli were discovered in the water. Testing done by Colorado Parks and Wildlife showed levels above Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment standards.
Lathrop State Park is located just west of the city of Walsenburg in the southern part of the state.
The beach on Martin Lake will reopen once test results show a return to safe levels.